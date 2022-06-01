 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free kindergarten readiness program offered in Rupert

RUPERT — A free kindergarten readiness program will be held this summer for children who are entering kindergarten this fall.

The program will meet at 9 - 11 a.m., on Tues, Wed. and Thurs. for six weeks starting Tuesday, July 5.

It is sponsored by St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, although there is no religious education. It meets in the Parish Hall behind the church, at the corner of Sixth and I Streets in Rupert.

The program's emphasis is on helping children prepare for kindergarten, particularly children who may not have attended pre-school, Head Start or migrant education programs or who come from families where English is a second language.

But, all children are welcome.

The program is in its eighth year and is intended to supplement rather than replace other Mini-Cassia programs.

The program works with 10-15 children each summer, so space is limited.

For more information call Barbara Ward at 208-678-4490 or Sandra Macias at 208-431-0027.

