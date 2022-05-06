MEET FOXY! Foxy is a beautiful 12 year old chihuahua, but youd never guess. She loves to go on walksshe... View on PetFinder
A Rupert woman died Saturday in a one vehicle crash in Cassia County.
JEROME — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:50 p.m. Saturday at 300 West and 100 South, in Jerome…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
The fire crew confirmed four people had been inside, but one had gotten out of the burning home. Two remained trapped upstairs and one was trapped in the basement.
The vehicle that a missing Eastern Idaho teen was last seen driving in 2018 was located in the Snake River on Sunday, police said.
Well, they say that all good things come to an end. With that said, I want to thank all the readers who have been here for the 16 years that the column has run. It was not an easy decision to say goodbye but I always told myself that when I retired I would retire the column as well.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
A man testified Wednesday that he watched two brothers kill Jose Lopez.
Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Twin Falls, Jerome, southeastern Elmore, eastern Owyhee, Gooding and southern Camas counties through 3:45 p.m., the National Weather Service in Boise announced.
Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a woman charged with killing her two youngest children and her new husband’s previous wife. The prosecuting attorneys from Fremont and Madison counties made the announcement in court documents filed Monday, saying Lori Vallow Daybell will qualify for capital punishment if convicted because the slayings were exceptionally depraved and carried out for financial gain. Lori Vallow Daybell’s co-defendant and husband, Chad Daybell, is also facing a potential death penalty if convicted. The pair are charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Both have pleaded not guilty.
