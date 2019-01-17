What it says
Chapter 66, Section 3 of Title 18 states ”Any unmarried person who shall have sexual intercourse with an unmarried person of the opposite sex shall be deemed guilty of fornication.”
When it was passed
This law has been around since at least 1921, Loebs said.
Loebs' interpretation
The fornication statute also does not mention sexual conduct between unmarried same-sex couples. Generally, Idaho doesn’t charge anyone with this in today’s world.
“Fornication is used sometimes, and less so recently, as a lesser crime when you have juveniles engaging in lewd lascivious conduct,” Loebs said.
It wasn't unheard of to see a fornication charge in the past 20 years in Idaho, so juveniles could receive treatment if they were engaging in unhealthy sexual behavior, he said. Twin Falls doesn’t use the charge, Loebs said. The last time it was used in Twin Falls was when a defense attorney requested it as a lower charge for someone.
“It’s one of those laws that comes out of a particular attempt to enforce a moral code on people,” Loebs said. “The way this is written, it’s a catch-all thing.”
Combined with the adultery statute, “Both of these are designed to protect the sanctity of marriage, obviously,” Loebs said.
What the penalties are
Upon conviction, fornication “shall be punished by a fine of not more than $300, or by imprisonment for not more than six months, or by both such fine and imprisonment, provided that the sentence imposed or any part thereof may be suspended with or without probation in the discretion of the court.”
