Former Washington football coach Jim Lambright dies at 77

SEATTLE — Former Washington football coach Jim Lambright has died at age 77, the school announced on Sunday.

Lambright spent nearly four decades associated with the Washington program as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of Coach Lambright’s passing. Coach Lambright is synonymous with Husky football and he gave so much to this program both as a player and coach,” Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement.

“My love for the University of Washington was sparked during Coach’s tenure on our football staff and I’m grateful for the impact he had on so many. I’d like to extend heartfelt condolences to his family, former players, teammates and coaches.”

No cause of death was given. Lambright was arrested in 2014 and at that time his family stated he was suffering from dementia and his condition was worsening.

Lambright’s association with Washington started in 1960 after graduating from nearby Everett High School. He lettered three seasons with the Huskies from 1962-64, and earned all-Pacific Coast Conference honors in 1964 as a defensive end.