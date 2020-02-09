Snake River Grill

Chef Kirt Martin talks about his business Jan. 23 at the Snake River Grill in Hagerman. After 25 years in business, Martin has turned over the keys to new owners. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Former owners, Kirt and Carol Martin, left, talk with new owners, Jennifer and Arthur Reece, on Jan. 23 at Snake River Grill in Hagerman. The Reeces say they will continue to use Chef Martin's menu and recipes.

HAGERMAN — Chef Kirt Martin says his dedication to local growers, fish farms and wineries has kept Snake River Grill customers happy for a quarter of a century.

Now, the Cordon Bleu-educated chef is giving up his grill at the south end of Hagerman to teach culinary arts and food science at Hagerman High School.

The Hagerman Valley, known as the banana belt of Idaho, grows a unique variety of food from melons and wine grapes to sturgeon and alligator.

“It’s my Shangri-La,” Martin said. “I don’t take any of this for granted.”

Former owners Kirt and Carol Martin, left, pose for a portrait with new owners Jennifer and Arthur Reece on Jan. 23 at Snake River Grill in Hagerman.

He plans to inspire his students at the high school — many of whom were raised on microwaved meals — with the same appreciation for fresh food and community.

“These kids are a sponge, absorbing what he’s teaching,” Gooding County Commissioner Mark Bolduc said. “Kirt is showing them how to get fresh ingredients and how to cook them. I think people are becoming more and more interested in knowing where their food comes from.”

Bolduc and Judy Osborne, treasurer of the Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce, say they are happy to have Martin and his wife, Carol, stay in Hagerman.

“Snake River Grill supports the whole economy of the valley,” Bolduc, a business owner and real estate agent, said.

Part of the dining area sits closed during morning hours Jan. 23 at Snake River Grill in Hagerman. Snake River Grill has been selected as one of the businesses featured for the Making it in the Magic Valley award.

“The Martins have been great supporters of everything in the valley,” he said. “They are very enthusiastic about life in general.”

Meanwhile, Arthur and Jennifer Reece, the new owners of the Snake River Grill, plan to continue Martin’s focus on buying local.

“They’re keeping the same crew and the same recipes,” Martin said.

