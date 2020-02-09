HAGERMAN — Chef Kirt Martin says his dedication to local growers, fish farms and wineries has kept Snake River Grill customers happy for a quarter of a century.
Now, the Cordon Bleu-educated chef is giving up his grill at the south end of Hagerman to teach culinary arts and food science at Hagerman High School.
The Hagerman Valley, known as the banana belt of Idaho, grows a unique variety of food from melons and wine grapes to sturgeon and alligator.
“It’s my Shangri-La,” Martin said. “I don’t take any of this for granted.”
He plans to inspire his students at the high school — many of whom were raised on microwaved meals — with the same appreciation for fresh food and community.
“These kids are a sponge, absorbing what he’s teaching,” Gooding County Commissioner Mark Bolduc said. “Kirt is showing them how to get fresh ingredients and how to cook them. I think people are becoming more and more interested in knowing where their food comes from.”
Bolduc and Judy Osborne, treasurer of the Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce, say they are happy to have Martin and his wife, Carol, stay in Hagerman.
“Snake River Grill supports the whole economy of the valley,” Bolduc, a business owner and real estate agent, said.
“The Martins have been great supporters of everything in the valley,” he said. “They are very enthusiastic about life in general.”
Meanwhile, Arthur and Jennifer Reece, the new owners of the Snake River Grill, plan to continue Martin’s focus on buying local.
“They’re keeping the same crew and the same recipes,” Martin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.