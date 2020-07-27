Former Idaho prosecutor arrested on felony charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MERIDIAN — A former Canyon County prosecutor faces two felonies after his arrest Saturday in Meridian.

John Bujak is charged with grand theft and misappropriation of public information — offenses that carry a penalty of up to five years in prison if convicted. Online records show he has since bonded out of the Ada County Jail.

Meridian Police Department spokeswoman Stephany Gailbreath said a victim reported in August 2019 that Bujak had stolen more than $10,000 from them over a two-year period.

The victim, a Meridian resident who is related to Bujak, told police they had been sending money transfers to Bujak with the understanding the funds were going into an individual retirement account, or IRA, but none of the money was put toward that.

Days after making the initial report, the victim again contacted the agency, and said they started to receive calls from a collection agency about a loan they weren't aware of. The victim told officers Bujak allegedly stole their personal information and took out a cash loan of about $1,600.

Gailbreath said following the agency's investigation, which was completed Jan. 8, the charges were forwarded to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office for review.