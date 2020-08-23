 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Great Falls legislator drowns in Missouri River
0 comments

Former Great Falls legislator drowns in Missouri River

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A former Montana legislator from Great Falls drowned in a kayaking accident on the Missouri River between Great Falls and Helena, Cascade County officials said.

Cleve Jeffery Loney, 69, died Saturday when his kayak tipped in some rapids, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Sunday. Loney’s wife witnessed the accident and called 911.

His body was found by a fisherman near the Pelican Point fishing access site southwest of Cascade. He was not wearing a life jacket, Slaughter said.

Loney was part of the Tea Party movement within the Republican Party and served in the Montana House from 2011-12. He later became an advocate for children and families as they engaged with the state’s child and family services agency.

“He was a man of faith, he was a Christian and there were certain things he loved, horses, the cowboy life, the cowboy creed and his family,” his wife, Cyndi Baker, told the Great Falls Tribune.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News