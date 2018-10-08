KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Former first daughter Barbara Bush has gotten married.
Her father, former President George W. Bush, escorted his daughter down the aisle while her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, watched the ceremony at the family’s Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, on Sunday.
The 36-year-old married 37-year-old screenwriter Craig Coyne.
Her twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, told NBC’s “Today” show on Monday Barbara wore something borrowed — a bracelet her grandfather had given to his wife on their 70th wedding anniversary. Her namesake and grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, died at age 92 in April.
The bride is the co-founder of public health nonprofit Global Health Corps.
The couple will live in New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.