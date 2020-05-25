Forced to adapt, businesses rethink how they make money

Volpatt doesn't know when he'll fully reopen the cafe but going forward he expects to get substantial business from the internet. He's even hiring a staffer to help build Etsy sales.

Four months after launching the Velvet Window clothing store in Dallas, Amy Witt was forced to close its doors. She soon realized she'd need to adjust her approach to ensure customers came back when the store reopened.

"The forced closure gave me the opportunity to say, 'what's wrong with my business how do I fix it?'" Witt says.

Before the outbreak, 85% of Witt's business came from shoppers coming into the store. With the shutdown, she realized she needed to be more aggressive with social media to draw shoppers to her website; she needed revenue and to engage with her customers. She taught herself and her staff how to make Velvet Window more visible in internet searches. She picked up new customers, including some outside the Dallas area.