JEROME — It was sweltering at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds the third day of the fair. It was 11 a.m. on a Friday and already there was a line of people waiting for burritos and tacos. El Sombrero is a favorite among fair organizers, owner Rosa Paiz said. They always ask her if she will be back that year.
Her parents were migrant workers who moved from El Paso, where she was born, to Twin Falls. She had to learn English when she started school and she spent hours with her family in the fields. Her father told her if she could find a job in town she could quit fieldwork.
“It’s funny because I told my dad, I said, ‘pa, I don’t want to work in the field. It’s too hot,’” Paiz said wiping her brow. “Now I’m here at the fair and it’s so hot.”
At 15 she helped open a Mexican restaurant where the Twin Falls location of Rolbertos now is, another Mexican restaurant and a McDonald’s.
“I got all my experience right there,” Paiz said.
It was then her passion for cooking began to evolve into a career. El Sombrero will soon be 35 years old. At its inception it was the only Mexican restaurant in Jerome. Even as the competition grows, Paiz is proud to be the only Tex-Mex restaurant in the Magic Valley. She said her style pays homage to her Texas roots.
“There’s a lot of great chefs out there (in Jerome),” she said. “And everyone is doing something different. We have people from Michoacán, Guadalajara and they all do things their own way. We’ve got competition now.”
Cooking permeates all parts of Paiz’s life. She considers it a gift she was blessed with, and her gratitude for that blessing manifests as sharing it with the community. At any given time Paiz will give you a list of her recommendations from her menu – her favorite being enchiladas and her chiles rellenos, a roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, beef or chicken and served in a broth – and all the creations she’s pulled together at the behest of customers. Most days her dinner is something she makes for herself at the restaurant.
“People always ask me ‘when are you going to retire?’ and I say ‘Well, what am I going to do when I retire?,’” she said. “They say to find a hobby, but what’s my hobby? Cooking.”
On few occasions Paiz will go out into the community and into Twin Falls to eat at other restaurants. She said it is important to know what other people are doing, but also to support businesses that are doing well -- and to be honest with those that aren't. As with most everything, it is her passion for her work that drives her.
"Everyone knows me so they see me and their eyes go wide," said Paiz. "They think I'm spying on them, but I'm not. I just like to eat."
