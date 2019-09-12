You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Food pantries in the Magic Valley

  • RYAN BLAKE rblake@magicvalley.com
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Twin Falls 

Mustard Seed, 702 Main Ave. W.

Salvation Army, 348 Fourth Ave. N.

Kimberly

Rock Creek Food Pantry, 325 Madison St. E.

Filer

Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God, 500 W. Fifth St.

Jerome

Martha and Mary Food Pantry, 212 Third Ave. E.

Buhl

W.E.M.A. Emergency Food Pantry, 908 Maple St.

Wendell

Wendell Food Pantry, 335 East First Ave. E.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News