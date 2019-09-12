Food pantries in the Magic Valley

Twin Falls
Mustard Seed, 702 Main Ave. W.
Salvation Army, 348 Fourth Ave. N.
Kimberly
Rock Creek Food Pantry, 325 Madison St. E.
Filer
Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God, 500 W. Fifth St.
Jerome
Martha and Mary Food Pantry, 212 Third Ave. E.
Buhl
W.E.M.A. Emergency Food Pantry, 908 Maple St.
Wendell
Wendell Food Pantry, 335 East First Ave. E.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.