JEROME — On some days El Sombrero is a chapel, an information center, a political rally venue or the stage for an American Idol audition. If you ask owner Rosa Paiz how that came to be, she will say the community comes to her.
“People come in here and ask me everything,” Paiz said. “They ask, ‘Well, how do I do this? How do I do that?’ and I go, ‘OK let me find out.’”
It’s clear from the number of customers who strike up a conversation with her that Paiz is popular around town. It’s this love of community that takes her so many places — from fairs to catering political events. It’s a delicate balancing act to make herself available to everyone. She once hosted a rally for Paulette Jordan and catered another for Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
“I’m in the middle,” Paiz said. “If I support one side, I support the other. I tell everyone I’m not picking sides.”
What began as trying to help out immigrants navigate their lives in the U.S. turned into charity as Paiz experienced struggles in her own life. When her son was fatally stabbed in October 2012, she decided to collect the money he had left and give it to people also grieving their loved ones.
She wanted to pay it forward.
“I met with people who were having a difficult time paying for funeral costs,” Paiz said. “Then I’d give some of the money to the funeral home to help them out.”
The only time Paiz hasn’t been at the restaurant full-time was when she had her double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Her staff, who also help her prepare for large events and decorate the restaurant’s event hall, stepped up and took over her duties for a month. When she returned, she teamed up with St. Luke’s to act as a spokesperson for breast cancer — and specifically reached out to the Latino community.
As part of her effort to help Latinos, she brought in a county judge to marry couples who didn’t speak English while she acted as translator.
“It happened so much I said, ‘OK, I’m going to become ordained,’” she said.
It is not uncommon for Paiz to marry people with little notice. At this year’s Twin Falls County Fair, she married six people in front of her food truck.
“Sometimes we just do it right here,” she said gesturing toward an empty space in front of the ticket window at the restaurant.
Paiz transports her food truck across the Magic Valley to participate at fairs and community events including the Mother’s Day celebration in Twin Falls City Park, but she also hosts her own events. She started Mexican-American Idol, a take on American Idol where participants compete in the weekends leading up to Cinco de Mayo and the restaurant’s Cinco de Mayo festival where the winner is announced.
For all the unofficial duties she has taken on since opening her restaurant nearly 35 years ago, Paiz said it’s all a part of her job.
“That’s what having a business is all about,” Paiz said. “It’s a community deal. You have to be a part of it.”
