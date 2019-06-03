High school sports brings communities together as much as anything we cover here at the Times-News. Over the summer months, our new sports reporter, Ben Jones, will cover what some of the best high school athletes are up to during their off season. Many of them keep practicing, along with having jobs and responsibilities at home.
For many student athletes, our stories are the first of many times their names are mentioned in the local news. The memories these players make on the field and the court last a lifetime, and we’re there to cover them.
Your support as a member of Magicvalley.com helps ensure we have the staff and resources to write the stories and take the photos that capture these moments.
Your investment in us means we can invest in our community.
Thank you for your support.
—Alison Smith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.