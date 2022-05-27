Follow California-bound wagon trains on a pioneer trail

Modern-day travelers can get a taste of what it was like for the pioneers to cross northeastern Nevada by following a lonely road not far from Elko.

Ruby Valley is a picturesque valley along the east side of the Ruby Mountains. It is lined with ranches and has a one-room school, wildlife refuge, fish hatchery, cavalry fort ruins, summer homes known as “Shanty Town,” and no services.

Hasting’s Cutoff traversed the valley. Lansford Hastings hoped providing a shortcut for California-bound wagon trains would gain him fame. His route proved longer than the main California Trail. It became infamous for the Donner Party, who traveled it on their way to the snow-covered Sierra Nevada.

In spring 1846, Hastings traveled east from California to Fort Bridger in southwest Wyoming. He gathered together 100 wagons and took them, over his cutoff, to California. The train had no more than the usual problems but emigrants realized they had been duped, and called it Hasting’s Long-trip.

The Donner Party arrived at Fort Bridger a few days after Hasting’s wagon train left, and 81 people in 20 wagons followed him. Their problems began long before the Sierras, when they spent weeks cutting a trail over the Wasatch Mountains and crossing the Salt Flats. By the time they arrived in Ruby Valley they knew they were far behind other emigrants and they were in trouble. They had already sent two men ahead to bring back help.

To see this wagon route through Ruby Valley, drive a 90-mile tour starting at Wells, Nevada. A passenger car will do fine. Originally known as Humboldt Wells, this small community was once an important milestone on the California Trail. Its springs, or wells, were the start of the Humboldt River, which provided emigrants a route across the Nevada desert.

Hasting’s Cutoff is 25 miles south of Wells. Travel south on U.S. Highway 93 to the large gate of the Mustang Monument Eco Resort on the left. A little farther south, on the left, look for Warm Springs (on private land). After wagons crossed the Salt Flats, Pequop Mountains and Spruce Mountain, this was an important stop. Look for T-shaped rail marker containing an emigrant quote near the spring. Two miles farther south, look for a rail marker where the trail crossed today’s highway.

Continue another mile and turn right onto State Route 229 into Ruby Valley. Two miles farther on 229 is a low pass at the southern end of the East Humboldt Range. At a large pull-out, the trail ran close to the hills on the right. Do not expect clear trail ruts anywhere, but faint ones can be seen near this spot (and a rail marker).

Eight miles farther, SR 229 crosses Franklin River, usually dry. In the spring of 1846, Hastings traveled east along the main California Trail to Halleck. He crossed the Ruby Mountains at Secret Pass and traveled south along the Franklin River. Near here, he turned east again on his way to Fort Bridger.

Four miles farther, continue straight onto State Route 767, which will traverse Ruby Valley. Continue south two miles, where the pavement ends and becomes a good, gravel road. Half a mile farther, just beyond the Neff Ranch on the left across a hay field, is Sulphur Hot Springs (on private land). This was the next campsite after Warm Springs.

Emigrants who traveled through Ruby Valley, regardless of their thoughts on Hasting’s Cutoff, enjoyed this valley with its abundant water and grass. Travel south 22 miles, past numerous ranches, to Harrison Pass, to the right. Pack trains used this pass to cross over the Ruby Mountains, saving themselves 70 miles.

Seven miles farther is the Ruby Lake Refuge Headquarters. Park in front of the building and walk a hundred yards along the road to reach the Cave Creek Trail. Emigrants described in their journal this amazing spring issuing from a cave. It is the largest spring among the 100-plus springs in the valley. A short trail leads to the cave.

As you continue south several springs can be seen, their water used by oxen and emigrants. Ten miles farther south, past the Fish Hatchery, U.S. Forest Service campground, and Shanty Town, is the site of Fort Ruby. This fort was manned from 1862 to 1869 to protect emigrants and railroad construction crews. Twelve chiefs of the Western Shoshone signed the Treaty of Ruby Valley here. A walkway leads past information signs describing the fort and leads to the spring that provided water. This site also offers a good view of the beautiful valley.

This is the tour end. The easiest way to return is back up the valley to Wells, or cross over Secret Pass or Harrison Pass to travel to Elko. The emigrant trail continued west and crossed over Overland Pass, but do not take this road unless you enjoy rough, dusty roads and have a good map.

“Mountains, Grass and Water” by Larry Hyslop and Charles Greenhaw covers the trail in more detail. It is available in Elko and on Amazon.

