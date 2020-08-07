FLYING WITH SAVVY: Technology takes crop dusting to a new level

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HANSEN — After spreading dry fertilizer on potato fields near Murtaugh Lake, Keith Johnson flew his Thrush aircraft west over the Hansen Butte, then disappeared as he circled back to the extinct shield volcano.

Minutes later Johnson’s airplane touched down on an old landing field, then climbed over bumpy terrain to the top of the butte where fellow pilot Marty Brill waited with his plane.

Workers poured dry fertilizer from a truck into the hopper of Brill’s aircraft as Johnson taxied his plane to the remote makeshift filling station surrounded by communication towers.

The two pilots, employed by Crop Jet Aviation, put their heads together to discuss their next flights. After consulting an aerial photo of the area, Johnson would continue to fertilize potatoes near the lake and Brill would move on to fields west of the butte.

Both are experienced pilots. They used to be crop dusters; now they’re called ag aviators.

Gone are the days of the ancient biplanes that swept the tops of crops, gushing fertilizer and pesticides from their wings. Technology has transformed the agricultural aviation industry, Crop Jet owner George Parker told the Times-News.