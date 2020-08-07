You are the owner of this article.
FLYING WITH SAVVY: Technology takes crop dusting to a new level
FLYING WITH SAVVY: Technology takes crop dusting to a new level

A day of summer farming

Farming is found all over Twin Falls County on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, south of Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

HANSEN — After spreading dry fertilizer on potato fields near Murtaugh Lake, Keith Johnson flew his Thrush aircraft west over the Hansen Butte, then disappeared as he circled back to the extinct shield volcano.

Minutes later Johnson’s airplane touched down on an old landing field, then climbed over bumpy terrain to the top of the butte where fellow pilot Marty Brill waited with his plane.

A day of summer farming

An ag aircraft lifts off from the Hansen Butte west of Murtaugh to fertilize potato fields. Formerly called 'crop dusters,' these low-flying aircraft spread both wet and dry materials over crops and reseeds wildfire rehabilitation projects.

Workers poured dry fertilizer from a truck into the hopper of Brill’s aircraft as Johnson taxied his plane to the remote makeshift filling station surrounded by communication towers.

A day of summer farming

Dry fertilizer is transloaded Wednesday onto Crop Jet Aviation pilot Marty Brill's Thrush ag aircraft between flights over potato fields near Murtaugh. Brill has been flying for more than 40 years.
A day of summer farming

Workers load a hopper with dry fertilizer Wednesday before transloading the fertilizer to an ag aircraft at a small landing field at the top of the Hansen Butte.

The two pilots, employed by Crop Jet Aviation, put their heads together to discuss their next flights. After consulting an aerial photo of the area, Johnson would continue to fertilize potatoes near the lake and Brill would move on to fields west of the butte.

A day of summer farming

Farming is found all over Twin Falls County on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, south of Twin Falls.
A day of summer farming

Farming is found all over Twin Falls County on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, south of Twin Falls.

Both are experienced pilots. They used to be crop dusters; now they’re called ag aviators.

Gone are the days of the ancient biplanes that swept the tops of crops, gushing fertilizer and pesticides from their wings. Technology has transformed the agricultural aviation industry, Crop Jet owner George Parker told the Times-News.

“The industry has changed even in my time,” Parker said, referring to the technological advances made to equipment. “Turbine engines. GPS systems. Flow control systems to put out an even and specific rate.”

With these advances, the role of the ag aviator has also changed.

Pilots are no longer limited to spraying “wet” applications such as liquid fertilizer and herbicides. By swapping out spray nozzles with a dry disbursement system, the pilots can now spread materials such as dry chemicals, rodenticides and seeds.

A day of summer farming

Farming is found all over Twin Falls County on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, south of Twin Falls.
Reporter in the field

Times-News story chief Mychel Matthews chats Wednesday with ag pilots while working on a Big Story on Wednesday west of Murtaugh.

The reseeding of wildfire rehabilitation projects for the National Forest Service and the Bureau of Land makes up a good portion of Crop Jet’s work in southern Idaho, Nevada and Wyoming, Parker said.

“Aerial application is used for jobs nothing else can do — where they can’t get the ground rigs on the job site,” he said. “Spreading (crop) diseases is also a problem for ground rigs.”

A day of summer farming

Farming is found all over Twin Falls County on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, south of Twin Falls.

Parker, a second-generation ag pilot, owns four Thrush aircraft and one helicopter.

“These days I mostly push a pencil,” he said, “but I still fly planes and helicopters.”

