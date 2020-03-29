Flour donation allows Utah bakery to continue bread giveaway

Schmidt’s gives each person two loaves of bread — one is for them to keep and enjoy and the other is intended for them to give to someone else. So far, the giveaway has been successful, with donations helping to support the effort.

Nelson was moved by the endeavor, and said Ardent Mills has a number of charitable efforts each April.

“So we’re just getting a bit of a jump on it,” Nelson said. “I saw what they were doing, and I thought we could help out. Despite all the bad news you hear about bread, we feel like it’s a nourishing food.”

The Ogden man talked with his boss and a plant manager and more than one person at the company’s corporate office.

“They all said, ‘Give them some flour,’” Nelson said. “We’re up in Ogden, and I just moved back to Utah last May. I’ve moved all around with the company, and I came back here. I just love Utah, and I think this is one of our best locations in our whole company.”

Ardent Mills not only sent 2,500 pounds of flour to Schmidt’s, they sent people to help unload the gift.

“He said he didn’t have a dock or a forklift, so we sent people down to help out,” Nelson said. “We’ll see how this thing goes. Maybe we’ll give him more to keep it going.”