Fishermen return to stormy times

The coronavirus literally traveled over them from Asia to California while they were on the high seas catching tuna.

They were as safe as anyone from the virus doing one of the most dangerous jobs, and now? Fishermen are returning home to California to find a state all but shuttered and nowhere to sell their catch.

A handful of tuna boats filled with tens of thousands of pounds of fish are now floating off San Diego’s coast as they scramble to find customers. Many wholesalers stopped buying as restaurants were ordered closed except for takeout.

San Diego, once known as the tuna capital of the world, boasts a thriving industry that sells primarily to wholesale buyers and restaurants.

Many are third-generation fishermen, like Nick Haworth. He pulled up his vessel to a dock in downtown San Diego with 30,000 pounds of big eye tuna and opah. It was selling for $10 a pound to the public, a third of the market price.

Another two vessels planned to sell at the dock Saturday.

“This is a quarantine special,” a tanned Haworth donning a mask and blue surgical gloves joked as he took orders from people standing 6 feet apart on the dock while seals barked around his boat, the Kaylee H.