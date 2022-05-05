 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fish and Game announces upcoming class in Jerome

Shooting the Bull

Compound and recurve bows dominate both the target ranges and hunting fields.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Do you know someone that needs to take a hunter or bowhunter education course? The Magic Valley Region has two upcoming classes for both hunters and bowhunters.

Instructor-led combo hunter and bowhunter education class

May 14—15

The region will also be offering instructor-led hunter and bowhunter combo class which is designed for students 9 years of age or older who are new to hunting and will certify students in both hunter and bowhunter education. Before someone is eligible to purchase an archery permit, all bowhunters ages 9 and older must possess a valid hunting license and show proof they have completed an approved bowhunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state.

Web-based hunter education and bowhunter education are also offered online.

To sign up for any class go to the Fish and Game website, idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education, and select either in-person hunter education course or hunter/bowhunter combo course or select an online course.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.

