Megan Greenwood
Earth science teacher Megan Greenwood grades homework assignments Oct. 11 at her home in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Megan Greenwood, a first-year Earth science teacher at Twin Falls High School, is one of many teachers working under alternate authorizations in the Magic Valley. Statewide, more than 5 percent of all teachers are under alternate authorizations. 

But the teacher shortage that led to the influx of alternate authorizations has hit south-central Idaho the hardest, leading local school districts to get creative in filling positions. 

So what are the challenges of being a first-year teacher? And are those challenges exacerbated by not having a traditional teaching background?

We dove into the causes of the teacher shortage and spent three weeks in the classroom with Greenwood to see what life is like for a first-year teacher in Twin Falls.

