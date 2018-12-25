WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Broncos run the ball
What a difference a month makes. The Broncos were 82nd in the FBS in rushing entering November, but now are 65th (167.5 yards per game), and junior RB Alexander Mattison has been sublime, rushing for 778 yards the last five games, with two straight 200-yard games.
The Eagles allow 154.9 yards rushing per game, 52nd in the FBS entering the bowl season. Five opponents have rushed for more than 190 yards on BC, though the Eagles have lost only two of those games. Three of their starting defensive linemen are 285 pounds-plus.
“They’re big and physical, and I think we’ve shown recently that we’re capable of being that way, too,” Boise State offensive line coach Brad Bedell said. “We’re very excited for it, how could you not against a team like this?”
Advantage: Push
When the Broncos pass the ball
One of Boise State QB Brett Rypien’s worst days came in the Mountain West championship (15-of-31 for 125 yards). Still, he entered bowl season 16th nationally in passing efficiency (156.0). The Broncos are 1-5 when Rypien completes 50 percent or less of his passes.
Boston College is a unique study — the Eagles ranked 97th nationally, allowing 247.9 yards passing per game, 316.6 ypg in their five losses. However, they came into the postseason tied for No. 1 in the nation with 18 interceptions and had 33 sacks.
“They’re very opportunistic,” Rypien said. “Their line does a good job of getting hands up, getting into pass lanes, they’ve had a couple interceptions off tipped balls. Their DBs are smart, know when to jump routes or not, so I’ve got to be precise.”
Advantage: Boise State
When the Eagles run the ball
The building block of Boston College’s offense under sixth-year coach Steve Addazio, the Eagles averaged 189.1 yards per game on the ground. In their losses, however, they’ve managed just 88.8 ypg. If a nagging ankle injury isn’t a factor for AJ Dillon, his presence would be a boon.
“They’re going to hand it to him and they’re going to roll, they’re going to try to pound it, do that on first and second down,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.
The Broncos allow 3.65 yards per carry, impressive as they yielded five runs of 50-plus yards the first seven games and have not allowed one longer than 30 since. The only teams on BC’s slate with better ypc allowed — Clemson, Florida State and NC State — all won.
Advantage: Push
When the Eagles pass the ball
Throwing is not BC’s forte, but the Eagles try to use their run-heavy attack for play action. Sophomore QB Anthony Brown has thrown for 2,121 yards (55.4 percent) with 20 TDS to nine INTs. The Eagles went into the postseason 115th in third-down offense (33.9 percent).
“They have play actions and bootlegs where you have to be extremely disciplined with your eye control. ... Their receivers can stretch the field and their tight ends do everything,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said.
The Broncos were 92nd in pass efficiency defense going into bowl season (140.45), as opponents have completed 62.8 percent of their passes with 17 TDs to seven INTs. With 39 sacks, if Boise State’s pass rush clicks, it could be a major advantage vs. BC’s subpar passing game.
Advantage: Boise State
Special teams
Tied for fifth nationally with five blocked kicks, the Eagles also have had four of their own kicks blocked. Opponents have scored four TDs against the Eagles on punts (three on blocks). Senior Michael Walker is No. 7 in the nation in punt-return average (13.7 yards per).
Of course, Boise State has seen its ups and downs, but mostly downs. The blocked extra point in the MW championship, last in the FBS in net punting, 12-of-20 on field goals, the frequent penalties, the list goes on. But they have their own top returner in Avery Williams.
“They’re really good on special teams and this is going to be a big challenge for us,” Boise State special teams coordinator Kent Riddle said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for us to go out there and get some things right.”
Advantage: Boston College
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BOISE STATE
Avery Williams, CB/PR
The only player on defense to start all 13 games, he has 49 tackles, two INTs and three forced fumbles. He also thrives on special teams, where he said this year he wanted to be a “demon.” He has a 67-yard punt return, a 44-yard kickoff return TD and a blocked field goal.
“I thought I’ve played very well on the special teams side, I would’ve liked to have done more explosive plays, but ... the most important of my job is make great decisions, and I’ve felt like I’ve done that,” Williams said.
A.J. Richardson, WR
With John Hightower and Khalil Shakir out, Rypien will rely on his vets. Richardson has at least four catches in nine of the Broncos’ last 11 games. He has 54 catches for 825 yards and eight TDs, all numbers more than double what he had in his career entering this season.
“I had a goal of scoring seven or more touchdowns, so I’ve been really happy to achieve that,” Richardson said. “It feels good because I was patient, waiting for this role, and I’ve taken it and ran with it.”
Curtis Weaver, STUD
Boston College is not a pass-focused team, but when they do, look for the Broncos to get after them. And no one is better equipped to do that than Weaver, a sophomore already tied for sixth in Boise State history with 20.5 sacks. He hasn’t had one the last two games, something that’s only happened once this season.
BOSTON COLLEGE
AJ Dillon, RB
At 6-foot, 240 pounds, the bowling ball sophomore has rushed for 1,108 yards and 10 TDs in 10 games, missing two October games with an ankle injury. His 139.1 yards rushing per game since he entered the starting lineup Oct. 14, 2017, are second-best in the nation.
“Big guy, but also runs like a small guy, very fast, nice cuts, but he can also run you over,” Williams said. “... He’s a pretty physical back, I’d like to compare him to (Seahawks RB) Rashaad Penny.”
Zach Allen, DE
A huge body at 6-5, 285 pounds, the senior also can move well and has been very productive with 61 tackles (15 for loss) with 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. He’s a big-time NFL prospect — CBS Sports recently ranked him the No. 11 overall prospect in the April draft.
“They’ve got a couple defensive ends that are as good as we’ve seen,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “... (Allen) gets a lot of the attention because he’s a big dude that doesn’t move like a big dude. He’s got this savvy about him. Very impressive.”
Hamp Cheevers, CB
From a Florida high school with fewer than 100 graduates, his only other Power Five offer was Kansas, but the junior has thrived at BC. In his first season as a full-time starter, the 5-10, 180-pound first-team All-ACC pick is tied for the national lead with seven interceptions.
“He’s a pretty athletic, slippery guy,” BC coach Steve Addazio told the Boston Herald. “Hamp, since he’s been here when he came in as a freshman, has had a knack to make plays. He’s just very nimble. ... He’s hard to get a clean shot on. He’s an exceptional athlete.”
BOISE STATE DEPTH CHART
Quarterback
4 Brett Rypien, 6-2, 202 (Sr.)
9 Jaylon Henderson, 6-1, 211 (Jr.)
3 Riley Smith, 6-4, 206 (Fr.)
Running back
22 Alexander Mattison, 5-11, 211 (Jr.)
21 Andrew Van Buren, 6-0, 227 (Fr.)
Wide receiver
8 Sean Modster, 5-11, 189 (Sr.)
18 Billy Bowens, 6-1, 183 (Fr.)
Wide receiver
6 CT Thomas, 5-8, 171 (So.)
81 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 192 (Jr.)
Wide receiver
7 A.J. Richardson, 6-0, 209 (Sr.)
81 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 192 (Jr.)
Tight end
86 Chase Blakley, 6-4, 239 (Sr.)
85 John Bates, 6-6, 246 (So.)
47 Matt Pistone, 6-3, 244 (Jr.)
5 Garrett Collingham, 6-4, 229 (Jr.)
Left tackle
76 Ezra Cleveland, 6-6, 309 (So.)
69 Austin Dixon, 6-6, 289 (So.)
Left guard
77 John Molchon, 6-5, 310 (Jr.)
68 Jake Stetz, 6-2, 296 (RFr.)
Center
67 Garrett Larson, 6-4, 298 (Jr.)
71 Donte Harrington, 6-2, 306 (So.)
Right guard
79 Eric Quevedo, 6-4, 295 (Jr.)
71 Donte Harrington, 6-2, 306 (So.)
66 Isiah Moore, 6-4, 292 (Jr.)
Right tackle
70 John Ojukwu, 6-6, 297 (RFr.)
78 Andres Preciado, 6-6, 295 (Sr.)
Defensive end
91 Durrant Miles, 6-6, 261 (Sr.)
45 Kayode Rufai, 6-4, 255 (So.)
Nose tackle
98 Sonatane Lui, 6-1, 305 (Jr.)
57 Emmanuel Fesili, 6-2, 319 (Jr.)
90 Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 300 (Fr.)
Defensive tackle
93 Chase Hatada, 6-3, 253 (Jr.)
54 Matt Locher, 6-2, 269 (Jr.)
40 Jabari Watson, 6-1, 253 (So.)
STUD end
8 Jabril Frazier, 6-4, 238 (Sr.)
99 Curtis Weaver, 6-3, 266 (So.)
53 Sam Whitney, 6-2, 233 (Jr.)
Weakside linebacker
7 Ezekiel Noa, 5-11, 243 (RFr.)
48 Bruno DeRose, 5-11, 223 (So.) OR
33 Tony Lashley, 6-1, 233 (Sr.)
Middle linebacker
25 Benton Wickersham, 6-2, 230 (So.)
56 Joseph Inda, 6-0, 231 (Sr.)
Nickel/strongside LB
28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5-10, 185 (So.)
41 Will Heffner, 6-2, 225 (Jr.)
Cornerback
14 Tyler Horton, 5-11, 197 (Sr.)
15 Jalen Walker, 6-0, 174 (So.)
Cornerback
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.)
30 Robert Lewis, 5-10, 176 (So.)
Boundary Safety
10 Kekoa Nawahine, 6-2, 207 (Jr.)
21 Tyreque Jones, 6-2, 197 (RFr.)
Field Safety
32 Jordan Happle, 5-11, 199 (So.)
5 Evan Tyler, 6-2, 191 (Jr.)
Kicker
96 Haden Hoggarth, 6-0, 195 (Sr.) OR
46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 224 (So.)
Kick returner
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.) OR
81 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 192 (Jr.)
Punter
49 Quinn Skillin, 6-4, 189 (Sr.) OR
46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 224 (So.)
Punt returner
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.)
BOSTON COLLEGE DEPTH CHART
Quarterback
13 Anthony Brown, 6-2, 220 (So.)
4 EJ Perry, 6-2, 210 (So.) OR
10 Matt McDonald, 6-3, 215 (RFr.)
Tailback
2 AJ Dillon, 6-0, 245 (So.)
23 Travis Levy, 5-11, 205 (So.)
Wide receiver
6 Jeff Smith, 6-1, 195 (Sr.) OR
19 Ben Glines, 6-2, 220 (So.)
11 CJ Lewis, 6-4, 210 (So.)
Wide receiver
9 Korbay White, 6-1, 200 (So.) OR
3 Michael Walker, 6-0, 195 (Sr.)
Tight end
81 Chris Garrison, 6-3, 245 (Jr.)
86 Ray Marten, 6-3, 250 (Jr.) OR
85 Korab Idrizi, 6-3, 250 (Jr.)
Tight end
89 Tommy Sweeney, 6-5, 260 (Sr.)
84 Jake Burt, 6-3, 250 (Jr.) OR
80 Hunter Long, 6-5, 250 (RFr.)
Left tackle
67 Aaron Monteiro, 6-7, 320 (Sr.)
71 Nate Emer, 6-5, 275 (RFr.)
Left guard
70 John Phillips, 6-6, 3210 (Jr.) OR
73 Sam Schmal, 6-7, 315 (Sr.)
66Anthony Palazzolo, 6-5, 315 (Jr.)
Center
77 Jon Baker, 6-3, 290 (Sr.)
72 Alec Lindstrom, 6-4, 280 (RFr.)
Right guard
75 Chris Lindstrom, 6-4, 310 (Sr.)
70 John Phillips, 6-6, 310 (Jr.)
Right tackle
64 Ben Petrula, 6-5, 325 (So.)
78 Tyler Vrabel, 6-5, 300 (Fr.)
Defensive end
2 Zach Allen, 6-5, 285 (Sr.)
97 Matcus Valdez, 6-1, 260 (RFr.)
Defensive tackle
48 Tanner Karafa, 6-3, 285 (Jr.)
91 Jaleel Berry, 6-2, 310 (RFr.)
Nose tackle
96 Ray Smith, 6-1, 305 (Sr.)
99 TJ Rayam, 6-1, 305 (So.)
Defensive end
11 Wyatt Ray, 6-3, 255 (Sr.)
44 Brandon Barlow, 6-3, 250 (So.)
Weakside linebacker
14 Max Richardson, 6-0, 230 (So.)
16 Davon Jones, 5-10, 235 (Jr.)
Middle linebacker
13 Connor Strachan, 6-0, 230 (Sr.)
28 John Lamot, 6-0, 240 (Sr.)
Strongside linebacker
55 Isaiah McDuffie, 6-2, 220 (So.)
49 Kevin Bletzer, 6-2, 225 (Sr.)
Cornerback
10 Brandon Sebastian, 6-1, 185 (RFr.)
24 Taj-Amir Torres, 5-9, 180 (Sr.)
Cornerback
4 Hamp Cheevers, 5-10, 180 (Jr.)
7 Tate Haynes, 6-1, 185 (RFr.)
Free Safety
21 Lukas Denis, 5-11, 185 (Sr.)
18 Mike Palmer, 6-1, 195 (So.)
Strong Safety
8 Will Harris, 6-2, 210 (Sr.)
25 Mehdi El Attrach, 6-0, 200 (Jr.)
Kicker
99 Colton Lichtenberg, 5-10, 190 (Sr.)
37 Danny Longman, 6-2, 180 (Fr.)
Kick returner
3 Michael Walker, 6-0, 195 (Sr.)
19 Ben Glines, 6-2, 220 (So.)
Punter
95 Grant Carlson, 6-0, 190 (So.)
37 Danny Longman, 6-2, 180 (Fr.)
Punt returner
3 Michael Walker, 6-0, 195 (Sr.)
4 Hamp Cheevers, 5-10, 180 (Jr.)
