 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First Presbyterian Church plans Christmas Eve candlelight service

  • 0

BURLEY — The First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. will hold its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

Everyone is welcome.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News