 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First Presbyterian Church holds noodle sale

BURLEY — The First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. will hold its noodle sale Nov. 5 - 7.

The homemade noodles can be purchased at the church, while supplies last for $5 a bag.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News