 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Presbyterian Church holds Lenten Luncheons
0 comments

First Presbyterian Church holds Lenten Luncheons

  • 0

BURLEY — The First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. will hold its annual Lenten Luncheons at noon starting Feb. 24 – March 24.

The luncheon is open to the public. There will be a light meal and Lenten Reflections. The cost is a free will offering.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News