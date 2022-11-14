First American Titles changes name to Flying S Title & Escrow

BURLEY — First American Title has changed its name to Flying S Title & Escrow.

The family-owned company, which began in Blackfoot in 1905, spreads across Idaho Montana and Wyoming.

Flying S is a cattle brand the company founder’s son, Dwain H. Stufflebeam, and his wife Joyce, created years ago and have used in their ranching operations in southeast Idaho, according to a press release issued by the company.

The S signifies the family name Stufflebeam and the wings on each side represent Dwain’s love for flying.

The new brand reflects the “whatever it takes” attitude of many ranchers and farmers, which is an attitude the company wants to convey, the release said.