 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First American Titles changes name to Flying S Title & Escrow

  • 0

BURLEY — First American Title has changed its name to Flying S Title & Escrow.

The family-owned company, which began in Blackfoot in 1905, spreads across Idaho Montana and Wyoming.

Flying S is a cattle brand the company founder’s son, Dwain H. Stufflebeam, and his wife Joyce, created years ago and have used in their ranching operations in southeast Idaho, according to a press release issued by the company.

The S signifies the family name Stufflebeam and the wings on each side represent Dwain’s love for flying.

The new brand reflects the “whatever it takes” attitude of many ranchers and farmers, which is an attitude the company wants to convey, the release said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Ronald Larry Riffey, 77, of Hollister died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News