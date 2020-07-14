First American Title Co. announces new vice president

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

First American Title Company has announced that Brian Avram will be its vice president and manager of the Twin Falls, Jerome and Gooding locations.

Avram began working with First American Title Company in 2003 as the business development professional. For the past four years, Avram has been assistant manager in the Twin Falls office.

Avram is actively involved within the community in organizations such as the Kiwanis Club, Western Magic Valley Realtors and Magic Valley Builders Association.

“I truly enjoy the customer service aspect of helping our customers realize the dream of home ownership and creating net worth through investing in real estate,” Avram said. “I serve with a fantastic team of individuals sharing a common goal of taking excellent care of our clients. I look forward to the future.”

Avram is replacing Layne Price, who is retiring after over 37 years with First American Title Company.

