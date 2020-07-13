Fire ravages ship for 2nd day; sends acrid haze over city

Sobeck said it was too soon to give up on saving the 23-year-old amphibious assault ship, which has been docked in San Diego since 2018 undergoing maintenance.

"In the last 24 hours, 400 sailors have been on board that ship to make sure that, you know, we make every effort to save that ship," said Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3.

The fire was first reported in a lower cargo area where seafaring tanks and landing craft are parked. It appears to have started in a spot where cardboard boxes, rags and other ship maintenance supplies were being stored, Sobeck said.

Sobeck believes the cardboard and other supplies might have been what first ignited, though the exact cause is still unknown.

The fire suppression system had been turned off because it was being worked as part of the ongoing maintenance. The system uses Halon, a liquefied, compressed gas that disrupts a fire and stops its spread by cutting off its oxygen.