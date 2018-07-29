DUBOIS (AP) — The evacuation order has been lifted for the town of Dubois, Idaho, which is threatened by a wildfire.

Officials lifted the evacuation order Sunday morning, and reported that the wildfire is 50 percent contained. The fire covers about 27.5 square miles.

KIFI-TV reports that favorable winds Saturday night allowed firefighters to directly attack the fire, and they managed to build a fire line across the entire perimeter.

But thunderstorms Sunday could bring erratic winds with the potential to stoke the flames.

The Grassy Ridge Fire is about 2 miles outside of Dubois.

Fire departments throughout eastern Idaho sent engines to protect the town.

The fire closed portions of the Payette National Forest.

