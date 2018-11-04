ELLENBURG CENTER, N.Y. (AP) — A fire in two barns on a northern New York dairy farm has killed more than 100 cows but officials say dozens of other cattle were rescued.
Fire officials say the blaze was reported around 2:50 a.m. Thursday at a farm in the Clinton County hamlet of Ellenburg Center, about 10 miles from the Canadian border.
Ellenburg Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Colin Wall told the Press-Republican of Plattsburgh that a 300-foot-long barn and an adjacent structure were both fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
While most of the cows were killed, Wall said people already on the scene were able to get 40 to 45 cattle out of the burning buildings, which were completely destroyed.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.