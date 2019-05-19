MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) — The fire chief in a Montana city says his department needs a new fire station.
Fire Chief Branden Stevens tells KULR-TV the existing station is 70 years old with fractured concrete. Stevens says the electrical wiring is in poor shape and the roof needs replacement.
A building inspector condemned the building after structural supports for the roof caved in.
Firefighters now can’t live in the building while on duty.
Stevens says he hopes the department will get a new building that will also serve the police department and other emergency services.
