It’s hard to pinpoint a favorite after meeting so many interesting people who allowed me to tell their stories this year.

Probably the most interesting one for me though was a deeper dive that I took for an April story “After decades of division, Mini-Cassia strives for collaboration,” which examined the attitudes that continue to divide the cities that lie across the Snake River from each other.

Over the years an underlying attitude that the people in Minidoka and Cassia counties can’t work together because of the division caused by the Snake River has put the kibosh on many worthy projects and kept the area from reaping all the benefits of working together.

For the story I talked with people from across both counties, none of whom denied the attitudes still exist, but many who are actively working towards better collaboration and joint ventures that will bridge our community — collectively known as Mini-Cassia.

I find hope in that new willingness to work together.

