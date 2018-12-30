It’s hard to pinpoint a favorite after meeting so many interesting people who allowed me to tell their stories this year.
Probably the most interesting one for me though was a deeper dive that I took for an April story “After decades of division, Mini-Cassia strives for collaboration,” which examined the attitudes that continue to divide the cities that lie across the Snake River from each other.
Over the years an underlying attitude that the people in Minidoka and Cassia counties can’t work together because of the division caused by the Snake River has put the kibosh on many worthy projects and kept the area from reaping all the benefits of working together.
For the story I talked with people from across both counties, none of whom denied the attitudes still exist, but many who are actively working towards better collaboration and joint ventures that will bridge our community — collectively known as Mini-Cassia.
I find hope in that new willingness to work together.
Community leaders in Mini-Cassia are putting decades of spats and hard feelings behind them as they try to unite Cassia and Minidoka counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.