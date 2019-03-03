BOISE (AP) — Five finalists have been named in the search for the next president of Boise State University.
The Idaho State Board of Education announced the finalists Sunday.
They were picked from a list of more than 60 candidates vying to become the university's seventh president. The finalists were selected after 12 semifinalists were interviewed last week.
Finalist Susan Borrego is chancellor of the University of Michigan-Flint. Finalist Darren Dawson is dean of the college of engineering at Kansas State University. Finalist Andrew Marcus is professor of geography and a former dean at University of Oregon. Finalist Edward Seidel is vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois system. Finalist Marlene Tromp is the provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of California, Santa Cruz.
