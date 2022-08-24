Filer Wildcats

Head Coach: Justin Brandsma, 2nd Year

Record: 6-3

Number of expected players on the team?

35

Number of returning players on the team?

15

How is this team different from last year?

Different Mentality. This team now knows what it is like to win. They know where the expectations are and are ready to meet the challenge.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Continue to build and expand in my offensive system and defensively to improve in our secondary.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We had a very large and great group of seniors last year that embraced the changes I made to the program. Their leadership will be one of the hardest things to replace as they embraced the role. There are definitely big shoes to fill but I believe we have the players that can do it.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Ashton Souza had a great junior season and is bound to make a statement this year. Jacob Metcalf, QB, one of the better athletes on the team and has had a great off-season. Wyatt Deford, WR, one of the fastest kids in the state. Even with it being his first year playing football he has already shown a natural talent.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

We will be a young team this year. With that, mental toughness sometimes can become an issue. This year it will be important for our leaders to step up and pull us through those tough moments.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Athleticism will be a huge strength for us this year. Our biggest weakness is a lack of varsity experience.