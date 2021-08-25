Filer Wildcats

Head Coach: Justin Brandsma, 1st year
Record: 4-5
Playoffs: None
Number of expected players on the team?
55 between both squads
Number of returning players from last season?
22
How is the team different from last year?
This team will be different in almost every aspect of the game. New Coaches, New systems.
What are you looking to improve on this season?
Bring back the fun in playing football
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
Our players are up to the task of taking over the leadership roles the seniors held last season. They are hungry and ready to put in work.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Chris Coach, Linebacker, Senior, Jonah DeLeon, RB, Senior, Joseph Bertao, WR/TE &K, Senior
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Bringing back the fun of playing football to a group that has forgotten what the game is supposed to be like.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
We will be led by a talented group of seniors who want to win along with multiple extremely talented offensive and defensive weapons that have the play-making abilities to make some noise this season.
Our players will be faced with a lot of new things this year. They will need to fully buy-in to my program to meet the expectations I have for them this season.