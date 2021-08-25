Filer Wildcats

Head Coach: Justin Brandsma, 1st year

Record: 4-5

Playoffs: None

Number of expected players on the team?

55 between both squads

Number of returning players from last season?

22

How is the team different from last year?

This team will be different in almost every aspect of the game. New Coaches, New systems.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Bring back the fun in playing football

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

Our players are up to the task of taking over the leadership roles the seniors held last season. They are hungry and ready to put in work.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Chris Coach, Linebacker, Senior, Jonah DeLeon, RB, Senior, Joseph Bertao, WR/TE &K, Senior