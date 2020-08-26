 Skip to main content
Filer Wildcats
Filer Wildcats

Filer vs Declo football

Filer slot receiver Vernon Adams sneaks the ball up the center Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Filer High School in Filer.

Head coach: Ty Hess, 2nd year

Record: 1-8

Playoffs: none

Second-year Filer head coach Ty Hess is adamant that everything with his team starts on the lines as it eyes a playoff spot, and he’s happy to have 6-foot-4, 315-pound senior Cooper “Big Coop” Trease back to anchor both sides of the ball.

He’s a big, strong dude,” Hess said. “He worked hard in the offseason and nearly doubled his strength. He will definitely shore up the line.”

Featuring 13 seniors on the team, the Wildcats return nearly its entire starting offense in 2020. This includes quarterback Logan Lockwood, running back/receiver Austin Perkins, offensive lineman Eian Wolf, and junior receivers/running backs Jonah DeLeon and Vernon Adams. Junior Joseph Bertao, in his first year playing football, is a wild card athlete Filer will line up at receiver.

In addition to Big Coop in the middle on defense, the Wildcats return senior middle linebacker Jett VanBiesen, junior linebacker Chris Coach, lineman Joey McKay, and safety/cornerback Kelson Gillett. Perkins will start at defensive back for the third year in a row.

“They are ready to go,” Hess said. “We’ve been scrimmaging against other schools and our kids have looked really good. They have been getting after it.”

Filer begins the season on the road when it travels to Ashton take on 2A opponent North Fremont on Friday, Aug. 28.

