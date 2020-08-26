Filer Wildcats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Ty Hess, 2nd year

Record: 1-8

Playoffs: none

Second-year Filer head coach Ty Hess is adamant that everything with his team starts on the lines as it eyes a playoff spot, and he’s happy to have 6-foot-4, 315-pound senior Cooper “Big Coop” Trease back to anchor both sides of the ball.

He’s a big, strong dude,” Hess said. “He worked hard in the offseason and nearly doubled his strength. He will definitely shore up the line.”

Featuring 13 seniors on the team, the Wildcats return nearly its entire starting offense in 2020. This includes quarterback Logan Lockwood, running back/receiver Austin Perkins, offensive lineman Eian Wolf, and junior receivers/running backs Jonah DeLeon and Vernon Adams. Junior Joseph Bertao, in his first year playing football, is a wild card athlete Filer will line up at receiver.

In addition to Big Coop in the middle on defense, the Wildcats return senior middle linebacker Jett VanBiesen, junior linebacker Chris Coach, lineman Joey McKay, and safety/cornerback Kelson Gillett. Perkins will start at defensive back for the third year in a row.