Filer school board
Zone 1
Bryce Bowman
Bio: Bryce Bowman works for Darigold as an area field manager for the Treasure and Magic Valleys and eastern Oregon. He has been in Filer since 2001.
Big Issue: Managing Filer’s growth is the most important issue facing the city, Bowman said. It’s also critical to find good replacements for a principal and the superintendent. Finding a superintendent who will direct the schools in the future is important. Expansion is a need for the schools as well.
Experience: Bowman has already served two terms on the school board. He has children in the Filer school system. He knows the critical issues and cares about the education of kids.
K. Chuck Reinke
Bio: Chuck Reinke grew up in Filer. He works as a Farmers Insurance agent and wants to get more involved in the community.
Big Issue: The school district needs to upgrade its buildings, and have better attendance from board members at board meetings, Reinke said. The school board needs to do a better job communicating between the school and parents. Test scores need to be improved as well, and the district could get more certified teachers. Overall the board has done well, he said.
Experience: Reinke said he is involved in the community. He said he will let people know what’s going on with the school board, and wants to improve the school district all around.
Zone 4
Julie Koyle
Bio: Julie Koyle grew up in Filer. She has served on Filer school boards for the last 20 years. She has been president of the Filer Parent Teacher Organization and the Booster Club. She worked for the school district as a paraprofessional and is familiar with the school district and concerned about its future.
Big Issue: Koyle said that the big issues for Filer are the hiring of a new superintendent and principal. Koyle would also like to see Filer beef up it’s vocational program offerings. She also thinks it’s important for the school district to keep up with new technologies, and keep class sizes small. She also wants to see a revitalized ag program.
Experience: Koyle said her background of serving on multiple Filer committees, combined with the fact that she has lived in Filer her whole life, will make her a good fit for the school board.
Ben Lancaster
Bio: Ben Lancaster is 36, and graduated from Filer in 2001. He works in construction and excavation, is married and has two kids. He was born and raised in Filer.
Big Issue: Filer needs to get the younger generation involved in the school board, in order to provide guidance on future directions, Lancaster said. He’d like to see the school board be more geared toward kids who won’t be doctors and lawyers. He wants to prepare kids for the real world. He said that the school bond that recently failed would have had a better chance at succeeding if the school board had been better at communicating with the city.
Experience: Lancaster said he’s done a wide variety of jobs in his life. He likes to get out into the field and work with his hands.
Gary Davis
Bio: Gary Davis was born in Buhl and has lived in Filer since 1998. He retired in February of last year. He worked for the Idaho Office of Emergency Management for 26 years. He was in the Marine Corps Reserves for 34 years. He has served as president of the Buhl Kiwanis Club, Twin Falls County Fair Board, Buhl Chamber of Commerce and as Commander of the Buhl Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
Big Issue: Davis said Filer needs to stay up to date on its tech and STEM offerings. Vocational education is also an important issue, Davis said. He’d like to see more opportunities for kids who might not be interested in four-year degrees, kids who might prefer a blue-collar job. He wants to help kids prepare for what they want to do in life.
Experience. Davis has served on the school board in the, back in the early 2000s. He said he believes in the fundamentals of education, and would like to see a more rigorous English and math requirement before graduation. He said that the last time he was on the school board, they added an additional year of English and math to the curriculum.
