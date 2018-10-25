FILER — A local mattress factory takes pride in producing a national brand in a rural setting.
Everton Mattress Factory is one of 15 regional factories for the Therapedic Mattress brand. But that brand covers only a portion of the 565 different kinds of mattresses made by about 30 people at the Filer factory.
“Everything is made on orders,” President Chris Sanders said. “We’re producing a couple hundred pieces per day.”
So how did a mattress factory end up in the Idaho desert?
Everton Mattress was founded in Logan, Utah, in 1924. According to the company’s website, Elva Everton moved to Twin Falls in the 1930s to start her own factory, Twin Falls Mattress, and following her death, the business was run by her brothers. Rulon Everton took over the business, which was eventually passed down to his grandson, Steve Everton. At one point, Everton Mattress had several independently-owned factories — the largest being in Twin Falls. The others eventually closed or turned into retail stores over time, Steve Everton said.
But by 2003, the Twin Falls factory needed more space.
“We ran out of room in downtown Twin Falls,” said Sanders, who started working for Everton in 1994.
The company found what it needed in Filer: a 40,000 square-foot manufacturing space and a large warehouse area.
Then, five years ago, Sanders got the opportunity to take over the manufacturing side of the business.
“This was a fifth generation company that I bought,” he said.
At that time, Everton Mattress’ retail and manufacturing split into two separate companies — the manufacturer in Filer and the retail store in Twin Falls. Steve Everton, who still owns the retail store, said he regards Sanders like a brother.
Inside the Filer factory, workers run four quilters to cut the layers of mattress foam and fabric. There are more processes of cutting, sewing and gluing that take place before a mattress can leave the factory. Newer regulations require Everton Mattress to ensure mattresses are built with a fire-resistant layer. They also produce the box springs.
Sanders is introducing new machinery to try to make the processes more automated. He hopes this will help him hire employees who don’t need as specific of a skill set. Turnover is a challenge, and the company is constantly working to change is incentives to draw people in.
“Labor is a screaming challenge,” he said. “We’re all fighting for the same people … We always have four to five positions ready to be filled.”
The company also spends time constantly training employees, Vice President of Sales Joseph Peterson said.
“We want them to know our craft,” he said.
Mattress manufacturers are required to change with the times, as consumers seek different types of foam or organic material. Hybrid bedding is trending right now, Sanders said. These mattresses have a pocketed coil with exotic foam.
Online mattress sellers are changing the market, for both good and bad. The companies now take 10 to 20 percent of the market. Everton Mattress Factory makes mattresses for Saatua, which sells them under private labels.
The change in mattress buying is driven by millennials, Sanders said, who “look at it as a disposable product.”
As the sales climate evolves, mom-and-pop stores are having a hard fight, he said. That’s a large portion of Everton’s business, so the company’s sales team trains sales associates about the products and helps them build their advertising programs.
Everton Mattress Factory also feels pressure to “offer more for less” — a unique product that has a comparable retail price. Its queen mattresses range in retail price from $299 to $2,098.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.