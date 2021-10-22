FFA students compete in land and soil evaluation contest

BURLEY — FFA students from around the state of Idaho gathered together in Cassia County on Oct.14 to compete in the 51st Idaho State FFA & 4-H Land & Soil Evaluation Career Development Event.

Students competed in regional contests held over the past month and the top two teams at the regional contests come to Burley to compete in the Idaho State Contest. Sixteen FFA Teams and two alternate teams attended the 2021 Idaho State competition recently.

Winners for the 51st Annual Soil Evaluation Event includes: 1st Place, Troy FFA, 2nd Place, American Falls FFA, 3rd Place, Cambridge FFA, 4th Place, Preston FFA, and 5th Place, Rigby FFA. The top 2 teams will receive scholarship money to assist with their travel to attend and compete at the National Land & Soil Evaluation Contest in Oklahoma City next spring.

Students prepared to evaluate the soil and learned to recognize soil factors which identify specific soil characteristics. The training helps students make wise decisions in managing and using soil and land resources. Preparing and competing in this competition can help participants understand basic soil properties and how these properties affect areas of crop growth. Students learn why various soils respond differently to a variety of management practices and how soil properties may be used as a basis for selecting a construction or home site.

Soil & Water Conservation District employees, NRCS employees, and Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors provided equipment and labor to prepare the testing site. More than 30 workers and volunteers assisted with the preparation and event activities, including soil scientist specialists and county commissioners from both Cassia and Minidoka County. We appreciate the many individuals and businesses who support this contest through time and financial donations. Thanks to the Mid-Snake Resource & Conservation & Development, U of I Endowment Fund, Butte Irrigation, D.L. Evans Bank, Kloepfer Concrete, Raft River Rural Electric, Untied Electric Co-Op, Timm Adams Farms, and Soil & Water Conservation Districts throughout the state.

