Ferril and Rene King honored during Cassia County parade

BURLEY — The city of Burley's honored citizens during the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Parade this year will be Ferril and Rene King.

Ferril and Rene both graduated from local high schools and they were married in 1966. They are the parents of six children and numerous grandchildren. Ferril came home from Vietnam in 1969 and went to work Jan. 1, 1070 at Crawford Body Shop. After he worked for George Crawford for several years, George offered to sell the couple the business in 1978.

George Crawford had come home after WWII and started the Crawford Bodyshop in 1947. He built the shop building at its current location in Burley in 1957.

After Ferril and Rene owned and operated the body shop for 41 years, two of their sons took over the business. There have been a number of expansions and additions to the business over the years.

Ferrill and Rene are grateful for the number of great employees and support of the community that allowed them to live the American dream. They can't think of a better place to live and raise a family than in this beautiful valley as they continue to "Let the Good Times Grow."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0