Fernando Garcia, on 2029
Buy Now

Fernando Garcia, with the Boys and Girls Club, pauses for a photo Wednesday, Dec. 12, outside the club in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Fernando Garcia, 17, a senior at Canyon Ridge High School and a staff member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, said he expects to see more growth and new restaurants in the Magic Valley. “I feel like it might expand more out.”

But Twin Falls can’t fully expand, he said, without impacting nature, so he thinks there will be taller buildings in the future.

Fernando — who has lived in Twin Falls his entire life — said he hopes there will be more places for teenagers to go, rather than staying at home on their phones, watching television or playing Xbox.

He’d like to see a place similar to a mall that offers activities such as movies, a gym and activities like ping-pong all under one roof.

Fernando started coming to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley as a member when he was 7 years old. Now as a staff member, he helps children with their homework and with after-school activities at the Twin Falls club.

On a personal note, Fernando said he hopes he’s an employee at the club 10 years from now.

— Julie Wootton-Greener

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments