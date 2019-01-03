Fernando Garcia, 17, a senior at Canyon Ridge High School and a staff member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, said he expects to see more growth and new restaurants in the Magic Valley. “I feel like it might expand more out.”
But Twin Falls can’t fully expand, he said, without impacting nature, so he thinks there will be taller buildings in the future.
Fernando — who has lived in Twin Falls his entire life — said he hopes there will be more places for teenagers to go, rather than staying at home on their phones, watching television or playing Xbox.
He’d like to see a place similar to a mall that offers activities such as movies, a gym and activities like ping-pong all under one roof.
Fernando started coming to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley as a member when he was 7 years old. Now as a staff member, he helps children with their homework and with after-school activities at the Twin Falls club.
On a personal note, Fernando said he hopes he’s an employee at the club 10 years from now.
— Julie Wootton-Greener
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.