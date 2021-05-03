Feed your kids a rainbow: Five fruits and vegetables a day

Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables provides vitamins and minerals important for growth, development, and a healthy immune system.
A diet rich in fruits and vegetables may lower rates of diseases like high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer. Fruits and vegetables may also help your kids reach and maintain a healthy weight. The following are tips that will help you and your family reach and maintain the goal of eating 5 fruits and vegetables a day.
- Be prepared. Keep washed, ready-to-eat produce on hand so it’s always available. Seasonal fruits and vegetables cost less and are packed with flavor.
- • Be creative and colorful. Add sliced tomatoes, carrots, spinach, broccoli, onions, and mushrooms to sauces, pizzas, soups, and casseroles.
- • Be a role model. Other family members are more likely to eat fruits and vegetables if they see you eating them. Fresh, frozen canned or dried are all nutritious.
- • Don’t give up. Kids may need to see or taste a food 7 to 10 times before they like it.
Here is a simple, no-cook salad recipe which contains a rainbow of vegetables and can be served in a variety of ways.
Black Bean Salad
Ingredients:
- • 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- • ½ cup diced orange bell pepper
- • ¾ cup diced fresh tomato
- • ½ cup corn kernels
- • 1/3 cup diced English cucumber
- • 3 green onion, sliced thinly
- • 1 jalapeno, deseeded and minced
- • 2 Tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
- • The juice of 1 lime
- • ½ teaspoon canola or grapeseed oil
- • 2-3 dashes cumin
- • 2-3 dashes coriander
- • Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Combine beans, bell pepper, tomato, corn, cucumber, green onion, jalapeno, and cilantro in a medium bowl. Stir until ingredients are well combined.
In another bowl, combine the lime juice, oil, cumin, coriander, salt and pepper. Pour over the bean mixture, tossing to combine. Chill until serving time.
Uses for Black Bean Salad
- • A salsa with tortilla chips
- • A topping for grilled meats
- • Inside steamed tortillas with cheese and avocado or guacamole for no-cook tacos
- • On top of a bed of mixed greens for a simple, Mexican-inspired salad
- • Inside an omelet or on top of scrambled eggs
- • Tossed with chilled couscous or quinoa; sprinkle with feta or other cheese of your choice
Becky Hutchings is the FCS/4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for the University of Idaho Cooperative Extension in Minidoka County. University of Idaho Extension offers nutrition education classes for adults and youth that includes recipes, budget saving tips and healthy choices consumers can make.