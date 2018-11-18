TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former U.S. border patrol agent is facing charges for allegedly selling hundreds of firearms without a license.
The Arizona Daily Star reports Laurence Myers was recently indicted for engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license after federal authorities seized more than 200 firearms from his home.
Court records show suspicious deposits at a Tucson bank led federal investigators to the Rio Rico home of the 54-year-old Myers and $300,000 in illegal gun sales.
Authorities say Myers joined the Border Patrol in 1988 and at the time of the sales was a supervisory agent in Nogales.
The U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector says Myers is no longer employed at the agency.
Defense lawyer Jean-Jacques Cabou declined to comment on the case.
