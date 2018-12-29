Feb. 2
Victim’s family sues Shoshone School District: The family of a 13-year-old girl — who was a student at Shoshone Middle School — filed a lawsuit in December 2017 in U.S. District Court, alleging she was raped by a 17-year-old male classmate who’s a prominent athlete and that the Shoshone School District kicked her out of school.
In a response Feb. 2, the school said in court documents it knew about “sexual acts” between the two teenagers in April 2017 in a school computer lab but properly investigated and didn’t kick the victim out of school.
The 17-year-old boy — who was a high school junior — pleaded guilty in November 2017 to eight counts of felony lewd conduct in juvenile court and continued to attend classes.
The lawsuit alleges the school district had a “deliberate indifferent response,” failed to appropriately investigate and respond, and subjected the victim to a “hostile environment and sexual discrimination that denied her an education in the District.”
The case is still pending U.S. District Court, according to online court records.
Feb. 8
Manufacturing companies expand: Jayco broke ground Feb. 8 on a 248,000 square-foot production building that would house two manufacturing lines and bring another 300 or so jobs to Twin Falls. The expansion was initially scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Other manufacturing companies that announced expansions this year: Magic Valley Quality Milk Producers, Jerome Cheese, Idaho Milk Products, Fabri-Kal, Lippert Components, Kapstone Container Corp. and Commercial Creamery.
Feb. 17
Oakley and Burley girls basketball teams win state titles: On the same day at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, the Oakley and Burley girls basketball teams topped their respective classifications and were crowned state champions. Oakley took the 1A Division I title, its first state championship since 1930, with a 33-31 win over Prairie. Burle y trailed Century by 11 points at halftime but clawed its way back to claim the 4A title with a 36-31 victory.
Feb. 20
Olive Garden announces plans for mall: It wasn’t a total surprise when Olive Garden announced its plans Feb. 20 to open a restaurant at the Magic Valley Mall. Woodbury Corp. regional manager Brent White had hinted earlier that month at the possibility of getting a popular Italian food restaurant, and Olive Garden officials confirmed last year they were looking at the area. But as construction progressed, the hype from readers online stayed strong.
Feb. 21
Medical clinics expand: St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center held a ribbon cutting and open house for its new medical plaza. The facility — known as Medical Plaza 2 — is nearly 58,000 square feet and is on the hospital campus next to the outpatient surgery center.
The two-story building — which opened to patients in March — houses about a dozen clinics, including outpatient medical imaging, physical therapy and pain management. There’s also space to accommodate future providers.
Elsewhere across the Magic Valley, North Canyon Medical Center is building a Buhl family practice clinic — a 6,000-square-foot facility on Highway 30.
St. Luke’s is building a new clinic in Buhl, too, to replace its existing family practice clinic. An open house is slated for Jan. 30.
In November, St. Luke’s finished a project to expand its Quick Care clinic. Now, the clinic has a significantly larger waiting room and more exam rooms.
Feb. 23
ITD introduces design for new I-84 interchange at Jerome: The Idaho Department of Transportation revealed in February its plan to reconstruct Interstate 84’s South Jerome interchange.
The proposed “divided diamond” interchange will be the first of its type in the state, ITD project manager Nathan Jerke.
Similar to a roundabout, all traffic from South Lincoln, Golf Course Road and both westbound and eastbound off-ramps will be directed counterclockwise — at 30 mph — in a nearly half-mile circle inside the existing frontage roads, Jerke said. The interchange itself will be just two acres larger than the existing interchange and take up considerably less area than a traditional clover-leaf design.
The innovative design will solve various traffic concerns, including greater separation between on- and off-ramps and frontage roads. The design will provide more roadway for increased vehicle volume and improve traffic flow through 2040. The $20 million project is expected to begin in 2020 and will take 18 months from start to finish.
Feb. 24
Minico wrestling wins its second straight state title under a new coach: Anthony Rawson, Tazyn Twiss and Juan Ruiz won individual titles for the Spartans, who had six state finalists at the 4A championships, as Minico cruised to its second consecutive championship. All the success came despite undergoing the change of adding a brand-new head coach in Boe Rushton.
Late February
School security concerns: Fewer than two weeks after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school, Magic Valley schools — including in Gooding, Wendell, Jerome, Filer and Declo — received a series of threats.
In Gooding, police detained a middle school boy after he reportedly made a school shooting threat toward Gooding Elementary School and Gooding Middle School. At Declo High School, local and state law enforcement searched the building after a bomb threat was posted on an Instagram account.
In March, some students — including at the College of Southern Idaho, Wood River High School in Hailey and Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls — participated in National Walkout Day to push for better school safety.
