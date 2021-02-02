February Burley Public Library programs

BURLEY — Come fall in love with some amazing books this February at the Burley Public Library. This month, programs are back. Come and see what fun activities we have planned. All programs listed here are in-person programs.

4:30 - 5 p.m., Wednesdays:Join us for our newly re-vamped ‘Full STEAM Ahead’ program where we explore a mixture of sciences, tech and arts. This program is geared towards ages 8 -15 but all ages are welcome. Little ones might need help with some of the programs depending on what we are doing.

3:30 - 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays: Burley Coding Club at the Burley Junior High. Kawin Cottle is facilitator of the program and the Burley Public Library is the sponsor. This program is open to girls and boys grades 6th -12th.

10:30 - 11 a.m., Thursdays: STORYTIME hosted in the children’s area. Program geared to toddlers – kindergarten but all are welcome. This is an open program and does not require registration

Fridays: MUSIC & MOVEMENT is an active Storytime. Due to the location we hold the MUSIC & MOVEMENT program in we cannot offer this as an open program. M&M is offered at 3 different times on Friday but you must register for one of the time slots on our website. Please go to bplibrary.org to sign up. Registration will close when all slots are full.