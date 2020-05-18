Fear of the future: Class of 2020 enters a world in crisis

It’s a “frightening” time to be looking for a first job, said Jesse Rothstein, a senior economist in the Obama administration who teaches public policy and economics at Berkeley. “If you don’t get a good job when you start out, it hurts you not just now but for years to come.”

In the short term, young graduates are more likely to be unemployed or settle for lower-paying work. They often miss out on valuable training that can set them on a career path and, once the economy recovers, they have permanently lower employment and earnings, Rothstein found in a study published last year on the impact of the 2008 recession on college grads.

Whether the Class of 2020 will face long-term setbacks depends on the severity of the recession and the speed of economic recovery, he said. The longer it lasts, the worse the damage.

As he struggles to find work, Tyler Lyson is considering leaving Berkeley to move back home to Post Falls, Idaho, where it’s cheaper, even though it would feel like giving up on his dreams.

As a teen, he watched his family lose everything in the recession. His father’s construction business collapsed and the family had to leave their foreclosed house so quickly that they dumped just about everything they owned into a pit and set it on fire.

“I watched it all go up in smoke — everything we owned,” Lyson said. “Ever since then, I knew I needed to go to college and have something to fall back on.”

