BURLEY — In the fall of 2017, Jenny McGinnis experienced her first full-blown panic attack as she was driving over the I.B. Perrine Bridge, a span she’d crossed hundreds of times before.
“My heart was racing and I felt like I was going to have a heart attack and die,” McGinnis, 42, of Heyburn said.
She guided her vehicle to the center of the bridge and crept across it at 20 mph. After she was safely on the other side, she pulled over and called someone to come and get her.
“I’ve always had a little anxiety but it really started to kick in after my last child was born,” said McGinnis, the mother of three children, ages 5, 9 and 25.
In the U.S. anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
It is estimated that 40 million adults — 18% of adults in the country — have an anxiety disorder and 8% of children and teens experience negative impacts of an anxiety disorder at home or school.
According to NAMI, the symptoms of anxiety can vary from person to person, but for most people anxiety changes how they function day to day. Symptoms can be both emotional and physical and include feeling tense or jumpy, restless or irritable, dread or apprehension, anticipating the worst and watching for danger signs. Physical symptoms include upset stomach, tremors, twitches, sweating, pounding heart, shortness of breath, insomnia, fatigue, headaches and frequent urination or diarrhea.
Treatment varies depending on the disorder but the most common forms of treatment are psychotherapy, including cognitive behavioral therapy, antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications and complementary health tactics like relations and stress reduction techniques.
Panic on the bridge
By December 2017, her attacks — triggered by driving on busy streets, driving at night or across bridges — became severe.
Even as a passenger she would clutch the vehicle’s center console and avoid looking at the door handle because of her irrational desire to open the door and bail out, whether the vehicle was going 7 mph or 70 mph.
“When I would come to a bridge I thought I was having a seizure and I’d be sweating like I’d just dipped my hands and feet in Icy Hot or a bucket of water,” McGinnis said. “I would be shaking so badly I couldn’t even put my foot on the gas to go.”
Once her vision blacked out and she stopped her vehicle in the middle of the road.
“My vision came back quickly and I pulled over and called someone,” she said.
Her worsening vision caused her to feel panic when cars rushed by her on busy streets and when she was driving to work she’d find herself pulling over when she came to a bridge, unable to drive across it.
“I had to cross two bridges to get to work and I just couldn’t do it,” she said.
The episodes forced her to give up driving for a year and a half.
Her husband Robert began taking her to work and picking her up. She kept her pickup at work, so she could make short jaunts around Burley on the back roads if she needed to go somewhere.
The next couple of years became almost unbearable and she was diagnosed with severe anxiety attacks, depression and post-traumatic stress syndrome, (PTSD.)
“It’s embarrassing to talk about it. It makes me feel horrible, I’ve always been so independent,” McGinnis said.
Finding help
McGinnis went to her family doctor who diagnosed her with panic attacks and put her on anxiety medication. She later found a nurse practitioner who specializes in pain management and worked with McGinnis to find a combination of medications at low doses to control the symptoms.
The process is ongoing, McGinnis said, and the types and doses are often changed.
Although she hasn’t been to counseling yet for her condition, her pain specialist told her the attacks were likely triggered by a series of traumatic events in her life that caused PTSD. McGinnis was raped as a young teen and, at age 22, she flipped her motorcycle over a car. Work and marital stress added to the list and the family business where she worked for more than two decades, recently sold.
“People judge you and think you are just doing it for attention,” McGinnis said.
When people think of someone with PTSD they think of someone in the military or someone who has witnessed a horrible murder, McGinnis said, not someone who appears to be living a rather uneventful life.
After her last child was born she also suffered from post-partum depression, which also could have played a role in triggering the condition, she said.
The medications do a fair job of controlling the symptoms, she said, but if she fails to take them she will feel an attack coming on within hours.
She has recently started experiencing claustrophobia on top of her anxiety disorder.
“My dogs can’t even trap my feet underneath the blankets in bed at night,” she said.
A few weeks ago she went on a school field trip to the Herrett Planetarium with her daughter and she experienced extreme claustrophobia inside the theater.
“The kids say my condition doesn’t affect them,” she said. “But, I feel horrible because I can’t do things like take them on vacation.”
Family and friends rarely understand why she feels incapacitated after driving across a small bridge that takes 5 seconds to cross, she said.
More people need to be educated on the issue, she said.
McGinnis said there is hope and she is making progress working through her anxieties.
She is determined to reclaim a life without panic attacks and, in the past four months, she has tentatively started driving again. She is able to drive across some bridges, but others still create panic and she hasn’t yet found the nerve to get on the interstate with fast-moving traffic.
“I wish I would have gotten help earlier,” McGinnis said. “It takes baby steps.”
Anxiety on the job
Retired detective Loyal Egbert experienced severe anxiety from 30 years of stifled emotions stemming from the cases he worked.
“In that many years you see a lot of stuff that you don’t want to take home and talk to your family about,” Egbert said who retired in 2011 from the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office. “When I experienced those kinds of horror it brought on anxiety because of my deep desire to fix things. And sometimes you just can’t fix them.”
Egbert was also diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety disorder, caused by the trauma he dealt with on the job.
For instance, he said, when an officer is called to a home where a person committed suicide by shooting themselves with a shotgun, nothing prepares a police officer or first responder for what they will see when they walk in the room.
When Egbert would arrive at a horrific murder or suicide scene, he would not look at the body for a few minutes, which allowed his mind to slowly absorb the details, without causing such a great initial shock.
Egbert said three times during his career he sought counseling to relieve the burden of the cases that followed him every day.
“Even seeking help has its own stigma,” he said. “Your boss and coworkers start looking at you like you can’t handle things anymore. They start wondering if they can trust you. You can see the doubt on their faces.”
When a person deals with trauma on a continual basis they have to develop coping mechanisms, he said.
His method of coping was stuffing his feelings in a mental box, he said, but eventually, the box’s lid wouldn’t stay shut anymore and it began causing problems with his family and at work. He became short-tempered and couldn’t sleep at night.
“The counselor helped me put that box on a shelf rather than carrying it around with me every day,” he said. “You don’t forget the things that are in the box, but it seems to take the pressure off.”
Anyone who deals with trauma on the job will eventually be affected by PTSD, he said.
“Don’t be afraid to seek counseling," Egbert said. "It will make you better on the job if you do."
