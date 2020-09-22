FCC asks states to lower the cost of in-state inmate calls

BOISE — More than 1,800 jails and detention centers across the United States charge more for inmates to make in-state calls than they can legally charge for out-of-state phone calls, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission.

That means the vast majority of inmate calls — about 80% — are charged at what the FCC calls "exorbitantly high rates."

Federal Communication Commission Chairman Ajit Pai asked U.S. governors Tuesday to lower the rates in their states. Three years ago, Pai directed the FCC's attorneys to drop their legal defense of rules that would have capped the rates of in-state calls.

"The FCC is doing its part on this vital issue, but we can't regulate the 80% or so of inmate calls that take place within a single state. That's why we need action by state leaders," Pai said in a prepared statement.

The federal regulatory agency can legally limit how much jails and prisons charge inmates to make interstate calls. But it doesn't have the same authority over intrastate calls.

In 2015, under the Obama administration, the FCC created rate caps for in-state inmate calls as well, but telecom companies sued.