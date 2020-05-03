Father, son light up Vegas-area mountainside to lift spirits

“We thought, ‘This could be good, or it could be an epic failure. But we went down and saw that we did a pretty good job.”

At first, the heart was a bit off-center because it was the last part they placed, but they went back and straightened things out.

The idea for the lights came from Koch’s wife, who saw something similar on social media, showed it to him and remarked that they could do the same thing. He said it doubled as a ploy to get his son, a high school senior, out of the house.

Koch and his family hope the lights help lift people’s spirits during the governor’s stay-at-home order. He said he’s heard nothing but positive responses so far.

“You get nervous, you know. Sometimes you want to do something positive, but it’s not always received that way,” Koch said.

The community has shown it has taken the display to heart.

After the federal Bureau of Land Management contacted Koch and asked him to remove the lights from public land, supporters started an online petition asking to keep the display through the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Koch told KVVU-TV recently the government agency agreed to let the lights remain until at least mid-May.

“The message we wanted to send is that we, in Nevada, we’re all in this together,” he told the Review-Journal. “And we’re all going to get through it together.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0