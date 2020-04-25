Farms scramble for answers as coronavirus threatens workers

But he knows that in the end, people have to eat.

"We're just rolling with it and we'll see what happens, not much else you can do. ... We're gonna do our best to provide it to them as long as we can get a reasonable price for stuff and we have the help to do it," Benedict said.

All he asks of the public is to shop local and fresh when possible.

"Maybe with this virus people will pay more attention to that, they might want local, fresh stuff and know where it's coming from. ... We just keep on doing what we're doing and try to make a living." Benedict said.

Trying to stay up-to-date with precautions

In the meantime, farmers are doing what they can to stay sanitary and ensure that the public can get their produce.

At Hollabaugh Bros., market employees are wearing masks and gloves while all employees are also being asked to stay at home if they feel sick or don't feel safe coming into work.

"My son takes care of the production crew, and he has been talking regularly with them about the CDC mandates, if you're sick stay home, wash your hands, don't touch your face, keep the distance," Hollabaugh said.