ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is awarding $2.3 million to 24 farms to help them reduce their climate change impacts.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, announced the funding on Friday.
The money is part of a state program launched in 2015 that helps farmers reduce carbon emissions and energy use while preparing their businesses for extreme weather such as droughts, floods and heatwaves. In total, $8 million has been given out to farms so far.
Cuomo says the money is intended to reduce risk for farmers, who he says are on the “front lines” when it comes to dealing with a changing climate.
Farms will use the money in different ways, including solar-powered irrigation systems, cover crops to prevent erosion and flares to burn off methane.
