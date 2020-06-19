Farmers offer reward after watermelon crop is destroyed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEWBERRY, Fla. (AP) — A family of farmers in North Florida is seeking answers after a field of watermelons was sprayed with damaging chemicals.

Hugh Martin told the Gainesville Sun his family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to the arrest and conviction of the person they believe intentionally poisoned 56 acres of melons.

The family rents the property in Newberry, near Gainesville, for their farming business, Martin Farms LLC. Martin and his stepson Joshua Moore said they believe someone filled their crop-sprayer with the harsh chemicals.

On June 1, Moore said he sprayed what he thought was a tank filled with pesticides over the crops to keep insects away. As he was spraying the crops that evening, one of the sprayer’s nozzles got damaged on a fence. So he stopped before the entire field was sprayed.

When he returned to the field, the watermelons were already wilting.

“They looked like they were melted, like they didn’t have any life to them,” Moore told the newspaper. A sample taken by a representative from the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences tested positive for two types of herbicide.